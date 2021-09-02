Swarm City Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $384,220.16 and $37.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

