Swerve Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $12.88 million and $3.76 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,784,963 coins and its circulating supply is 14,625,492 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

