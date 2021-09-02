Swire Pacific Limited Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

