Swiss National Bank Buys 220,335 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Sysco worth $161,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

