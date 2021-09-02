Swiss National Bank Buys 48,876 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of L3Harris Technologies worth $185,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

