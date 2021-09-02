Swiss National Bank Sells 78,625 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78,625 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $180,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

