Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 2,302 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.