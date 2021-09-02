Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 2,302 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
