Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

SYNA opened at $188.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,268 shares of company stock worth $2,328,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

