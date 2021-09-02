Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

