Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Roy Vallee Sells 10,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SNPS stock opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $335.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.