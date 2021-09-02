T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $2.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

