Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

