Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stake Lessened by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. cut its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,810 shares during the quarter. Taysha Gene Therapies accounts for about 22.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 63,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $780.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

