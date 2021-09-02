Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.