TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TTDKY stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

TDK shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

