Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 17,557 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

