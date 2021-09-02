Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206,455 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a PE ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.