Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of WRB opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

