Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

