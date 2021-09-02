Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $7 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

INTA opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.