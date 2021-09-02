Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,090.9% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.