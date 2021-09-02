Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,356. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

