Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.32. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4,596 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.