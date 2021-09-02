Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

