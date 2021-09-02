TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,464 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in TELUS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 25,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,373. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 132.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

