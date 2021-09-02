Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 290,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

