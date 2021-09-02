Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 290,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
