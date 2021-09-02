Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.08

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 19362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,638. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,347,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

