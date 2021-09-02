Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 4.8%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.55. 3,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNYA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

