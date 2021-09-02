TENT (TENT) Trading 26.2% Higher This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. TENT has a market cap of $778,983.56 and $107,023.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00306967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00156099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00187967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,397,500 coins and its circulating supply is 38,320,408 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

