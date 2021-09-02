Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

