Terracoin Price Tops $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $684,397.19 and approximately $125.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.14 or 0.01343400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00393546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00357960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.