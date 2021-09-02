Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $167,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.