Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $182,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTRK opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

