Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 255.30 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.46. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

