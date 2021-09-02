Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $146.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $904,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

