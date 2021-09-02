TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. Its products include Birinapant and SHAPE. The company was founded by Yigong Shi, John M. Gill and Mark A.

