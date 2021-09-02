Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $275.85. 840,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.