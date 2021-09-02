Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Makes New $228,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

