Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.10, but opened at $59.48. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 14,361 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

