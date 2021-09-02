Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TGH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,776. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

