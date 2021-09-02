Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

