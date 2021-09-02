Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

