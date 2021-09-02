Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

