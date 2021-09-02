Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 20,942 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

