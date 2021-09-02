Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $760,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,064,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 429,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

