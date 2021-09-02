Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

