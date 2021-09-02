The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.33

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 17222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,814,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.