The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.19. 53,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,750. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

