The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $78,829.94 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.