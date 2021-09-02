The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $244.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

